LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Takes $1.54 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 86.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 52.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.00. The stock had a trading volume of 97,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,403,539. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $295.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.90.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.62, for a total transaction of $2,088,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total transaction of $6,150,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 441,250 shares of company stock worth $139,333,265. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

