Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
TSE LIF remained flat at $C$36.98 during trading on Friday. 44,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,244. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of C$31.10 and a one year high of C$50.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.03.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$74.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5599997 EPS for the current year.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
