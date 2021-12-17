Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

TSE LIF remained flat at $C$36.98 during trading on Friday. 44,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,244. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of C$31.10 and a one year high of C$50.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.03.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$74.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5599997 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.92.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

