Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.32% from the company’s previous close.
LIF has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.92.
Shares of LIF stock traded down C$0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,766. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$36.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.03. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 6.15. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$31.10 and a 12-month high of C$50.45.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
