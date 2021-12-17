Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.32% from the company’s previous close.

LIF has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.92.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Shares of LIF stock traded down C$0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,766. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$36.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.03. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 6.15. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$31.10 and a 12-month high of C$50.45.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$74.71 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5599997 EPS for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.