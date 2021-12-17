Lamprell (LON:LAM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lamprell plc (LON:LAM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 38.10 ($0.50). Lamprell shares last traded at GBX 35.75 ($0.47), with a volume of 331,131 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £151.72 million and a P/E ratio of -3.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 37.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.27.

About Lamprell (LON:LAM)

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

