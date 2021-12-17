Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Landsea Homes stock opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. Landsea Homes has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $10.81.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elias Farhat bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $41,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,250 shares of company stock worth $51,968 in the last three months. Insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSEA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the second quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 63.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 74.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 159.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

