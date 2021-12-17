Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.41.

LTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Get Latch alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LTCH traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,265,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,181. Latch has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Latch will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Latch during the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Latch by 19,619.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 39,239 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Latch by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 816,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 389,871 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Latch by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Latch during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.