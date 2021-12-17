LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $247.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will announce sales of $247.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $244.70 million and the highest is $250.61 million. LendingClub posted sales of $75.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 226.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $804.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $801.10 million to $806.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $169,408.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,058 shares of company stock worth $392,412 over the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 22.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,965,000 after buying an additional 72,342 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LC stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.52. 98,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,160. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.96. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.51 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $49.21.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

