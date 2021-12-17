Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share.

Lennar stock opened at $108.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.65 and its 200 day moving average is $102.12. Lennar has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $117.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

