Level One Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Level One Bancorp has a payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Level One Bancorp to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Level One Bancorp stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. Level One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $26.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.10% of Level One Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.