Liberum Capital Increases Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Price Target to GBX 197

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 184 ($2.43) to GBX 197 ($2.60) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Harworth Group stock opened at GBX 180 ($2.38) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £580.91 million and a PE ratio of 6.63. Harworth Group has a 52 week low of GBX 97 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 185 ($2.44). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 175.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 160.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.28.
About Harworth Group
