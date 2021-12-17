Liberum Capital Increases Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Price Target to GBX 197

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 184 ($2.43) to GBX 197 ($2.60) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Harworth Group stock opened at GBX 180 ($2.38) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £580.91 million and a PE ratio of 6.63. Harworth Group has a 52 week low of GBX 97 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 185 ($2.44). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 175.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 160.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.28.

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

