Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$122.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$130.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a C$128.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays set a C$123.00 price target on Lightspeed POS and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

TSE LSPD traded up C$1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting C$52.06. 1,865,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,331. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of C$49.00 and a 12 month high of C$165.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$88.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$107.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.04.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

