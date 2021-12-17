Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LSPD. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $39.85 on Thursday. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $39.04 and a one year high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 4.27.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 53.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

