Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.38 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will report $87.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.66 million. Lincoln Educational Services reported sales of $81.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year sales of $334.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $331.18 million to $338.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $351.62 million, with estimates ranging from $343.75 million to $359.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.77 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LINC shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

LINC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.44. 51,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,448. The stock has a market cap of $200.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.05.

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $102,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 189,075 shares of company stock worth $1,342,755 and sold 59,891 shares worth $433,278. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 221,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

