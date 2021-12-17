Linker Coin (LNC) Price Up 13.8% Over Last 7 Days

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Linker Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0776 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $8.76 million and approximately $17,764.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Linker Coin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00039092 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.43 or 0.00203397 BTC.

About Linker Coin

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linker Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linker Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.