Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Down to $25.37

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.37, but opened at $23.78. Livent shares last traded at $23.79, with a volume of 10,157 shares.
Several research analysts recently commented on LTHM shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.87.
The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -267.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89.
In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Livent by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Livent (NYSE:LTHM)
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
