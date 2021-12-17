Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Down to $25.37

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.37, but opened at $23.78. Livent shares last traded at $23.79, with a volume of 10,157 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on LTHM shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.87.

The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -267.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Livent by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

