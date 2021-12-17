LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho downgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.92.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.65.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

