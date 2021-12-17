Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,389,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,219,000 after buying an additional 340,612 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,545,000 after buying an additional 117,450 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,597,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,783,000 after buying an additional 620,482 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 32.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,409,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,231,000 after buying an additional 2,041,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,600,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,335,000 after buying an additional 370,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

In other Zillow Group news, CIO Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,521 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $92,720.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $450,985.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Z opened at $59.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of -68.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

