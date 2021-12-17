Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $560,000 Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Financial Corporation raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

Shares of IDXX opened at $607.56 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.23 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $641.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 69.59, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

