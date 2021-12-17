Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $764,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 262,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMB opened at $141.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.55%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

