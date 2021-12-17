Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 100 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,791,000 after buying an additional 255,896 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,800,000 after buying an additional 113,038 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after buying an additional 75,365 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,231,000 after buying an additional 73,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 140.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 105,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,966,000 after buying an additional 61,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CMG. Truist boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,997.30.

CMG opened at $1,678.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,758.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,731.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.37, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,256.27 and a one year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.