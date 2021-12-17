loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Short Interest Up 48.0% in November

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 574,000 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the November 15th total of 387,800 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 834,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other loanDepot news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $356,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 182,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,407.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 954,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,255 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in loanDepot by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

LDI opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that loanDepot will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

