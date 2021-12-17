Location Based Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBAS) Short Interest Up 108.7% in November

Location Based Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBAS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 108.7% from the November 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LBAS stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 73,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,446. Location Based Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

About Location Based Technologies

Location Based Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and sells personal locator devices and services. Its product, the PocketFinder is a small, completely wireless, location device that enables users to locate a person, pet, vehicle or other valuable item at any time from almost anywhere. The company was founded by Scalisi F.

