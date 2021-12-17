Locus Chain (LOCUS) Achieves Market Cap of $26.25 Million

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 17th. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $26.25 million and approximately $4,003.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00038955 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.24 or 0.00201788 BTC.

Locus Chain Coin Profile

LOCUS is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com . The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

