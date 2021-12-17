Lountzis Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in General Electric by 14.7% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

Shares of GE traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.50. 42,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,574,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a PE ratio of -177.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.61. General Electric has a 52-week low of $82.88 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

