Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.50

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 142514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of C$244.64 million and a PE ratio of 10.38.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$91.56 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Lucara Diamond Corp. will post 0.8255769 EPS for the current year.

About Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

