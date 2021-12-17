Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Lument Finance Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.73. 51,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a current ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.22. Lument Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LFT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lument Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lument Finance Trust stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Lument Finance Trust worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

