Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Cut to C$13.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LUG. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC restated a buy rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.91.

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$9.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.90 and a 1-year high of C$12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.02.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$240.19 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 1.1200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

