Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $208.01

Man Group plc (LON:EMG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 208.01 ($2.75) and traded as high as GBX 217.10 ($2.87). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 215.20 ($2.84), with a volume of 5,361,132 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.37) to GBX 253 ($3.34) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.70) target price on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Man Group from GBX 210 ($2.78) to GBX 235 ($3.11) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Man Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 213.36 ($2.82).

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 224.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 208.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

