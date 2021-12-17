Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) vs. Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) and Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mandiant and Markforged’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mandiant $940.58 million 4.42 -$207.30 million ($1.01) -17.14 Markforged N/A N/A -$2.61 million N/A N/A

Markforged has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mandiant.

Profitability

This table compares Mandiant and Markforged’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mandiant -30.46% -9.97% -2.10% Markforged N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.1% of Mandiant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Markforged shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mandiant shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Mandiant has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markforged has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mandiant and Markforged, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00 Markforged 0 1 3 0 2.75

Mandiant presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.76%. Markforged has a consensus price target of $11.83, suggesting a potential upside of 133.40%. Given Markforged’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Markforged is more favorable than Mandiant.

Summary

Markforged beats Mandiant on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Markforged Company Profile

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

