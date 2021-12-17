Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MANH has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.86.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $147.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.92 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $100.16 and a 12 month high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,821,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $890,815,000 after purchasing an additional 143,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,206,000 after purchasing an additional 822,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,107,000 after buying an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 37.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,451,000 after buying an additional 580,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,884,000 after buying an additional 118,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

