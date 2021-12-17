Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
MANH has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.86.
Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $147.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.92 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $100.16 and a 12 month high of $188.52.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,821,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $890,815,000 after purchasing an additional 143,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,206,000 after purchasing an additional 822,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,107,000 after buying an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 37.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,451,000 after buying an additional 580,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,884,000 after buying an additional 118,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
