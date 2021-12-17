MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) EVP Charles A. Cashman Sells 10,000 Shares

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:HZO opened at $56.31 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.72.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HZO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.