Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markforged from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.63.

MKFG opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.62. Markforged has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million. Analysts predict that Markforged will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markforged news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $113,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,329 shares of company stock worth $139,070.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,400,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

