Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt raised Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.75.

MAKSY opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.65.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

