Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 13,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 65,642 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

