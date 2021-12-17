Marquette Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,486 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 613.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

