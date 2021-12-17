Marquette Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,000 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 103.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 259.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 137,461 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Hershey by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $192.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $192.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.22.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,361 shares of company stock worth $5,580,132. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

