Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $6.42 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,278 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after buying an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after buying an additional 1,522,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,513,000 after buying an additional 24,791 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 3,031,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,481,000 after buying an additional 112,154 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $213.18 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $190.94 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.03.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

