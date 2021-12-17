Marquette Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,950 Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 21.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $42,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $7.02.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. William Blair cut Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.35.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

