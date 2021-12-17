Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Down 64.3% in November

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MAURY stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.04. Marui Group has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $42.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Marui Group Company Profile

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

