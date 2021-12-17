Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Down 64.3% in November

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MAURY stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.04. Marui Group has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $42.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.70 and a beta of 0.50.
Marui Group Company Profile
