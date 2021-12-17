Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904,203 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of MRVL opened at $83.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.56. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of -157.71, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -45.28%.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.77.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $1,316,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $1,272,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 619,078 shares of company stock valued at $47,815,170 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.