Mary Fox Sells 4,868 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) COO Mary Fox sold 4,868 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $342,901.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $66.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.00. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.31.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lovesac in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lovesac by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

