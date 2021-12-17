Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s share price rose 9.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.74. Approximately 20,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 408,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

MTLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Materialise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Materialise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 220.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 412.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

