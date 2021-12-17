Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 898,800 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the November 15th total of 1,958,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shares of MAYNF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,058. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23. Mayne Pharma Group has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.42.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mayne Pharma Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.35 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of proprietary and generic products. It operates through the following segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The Generic Products segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of generic and branded pharmaceutical products.

