Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 898,800 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the November 15th total of 1,958,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shares of MAYNF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,058. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23. Mayne Pharma Group has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.42.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mayne Pharma Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.35 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

About Mayne Pharma Group

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of proprietary and generic products. It operates through the following segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The Generic Products segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of generic and branded pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mayne Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayne Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.