Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 8,810 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 128.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $62.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average is $61.21. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $63.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.