Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys 315 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 138.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,761,000 after purchasing an additional 468,358 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $44,250,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,200,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,679,000 after purchasing an additional 274,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 26.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,189,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,080,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.88.

NYSE CB opened at $195.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.19. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $144.00 and a twelve month high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.