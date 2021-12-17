Mcdonald Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.94. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

