Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 1,205 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 313.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $138.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.87 and a 200 day moving average of $110.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $167.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 505,826 shares of company stock valued at $72,649,321. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

