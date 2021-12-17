Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 562 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Linde by 134.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Linde by 2.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 225,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Linde by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,086,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth $12,240,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $340.01 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $343.31. The stock has a market cap of $174.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $323.63 and a 200-day moving average of $308.51.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.33.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

