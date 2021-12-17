Mechanics Bank Trust Department Acquires 1,894 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,021,793,000 after acquiring an additional 940,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,893,596,000 after acquiring an additional 813,689 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $148.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.69 and a 200-day moving average of $172.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.38 billion, a PE ratio of 136.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

