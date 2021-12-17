Mechanics Bank Trust Department Purchases 487 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in Zoetis by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $232.81 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $234.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.83 and a 200-day moving average of $203.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

